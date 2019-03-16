scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

PSB hikes MCLR by 0.05% on six-month tenor

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) has hiked its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05 per cent for six-month tenor and lowered interest on three-year tenor by 0.05 per cent."Our bank has reviewed the marginal cost of fund based lending rate (MCLR) for different tenors," PSB said in a regulatory filing.The bank said these rates are effective from March 16, 2019.Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) has hiked MCLR on six-month duration loan to 8.70 per cent. It has also lowered interest on three-year tenors by 0.05 per cent to 8.85 per cent.Interest on overnight, one-month, three months and one-year tenors remain unchanged at 8.30, 8.40 per cent, 8.55 per cent and 8.85 per cent, respectively. PTI SVKBAL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos