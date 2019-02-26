PSIC not required for metallic scrap import at Mundra Port from safe countries: Commerce Min

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The government has included Mundra Port in the list of sea ports where pre-shipment inspection certificate (PSIC) is not required to import metallic scrap from safe countries. "Mundra Port is included as 7th sea port where PSIC is not required in case of metallic scrap imported from safe countries/regions," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a public notice. The safe countries include the US, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the European Union. It said metallic waste and scrap, both shredded and unshredded, imported from these countries or regions will not require PSIC if consignments are cleared through seven ports. The ports are Chennai, Tuticorin, Kandla, JNPT, Mumbai, Krishnapatnam and Mundra. Consignments from these countries will be accompanied by certificate from the supplier/scarp yard authority to the effect that it does not contain any radioactive materials or explosives. This will, however, be subject to radiation and explosive checks through portal monitors and container scanner these ports. Trans-shipment through these countries will not be allowed this facility, it added. However, the import through all other ports, irrespective of the country of origin, will be subject to PSIC. PTI RR HRS