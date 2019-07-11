PSO shoots at another security officer during argument in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) A PSO of a businessman was injured when another security officer allegedly shot at him with a country-made pistol during an argument among the three in northwest Delhi's Model Town area, police said Thursday. Vikrant Singh, and the victim, Aashutosh (23), residents of Baghpat, worked as PSOs of businessman Ritanshu Mahendru, they said. According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday. After firing at the victim, the businessman and Singh rushed him to a nearby hospital. On the way, Mahendru, a resident of Model Town, made a false PCR call that the some unidentified people fired at the PSO on the GT Karnal road, the police said. The victim was admitted in a nearby hospital and his condition was stated to be critical, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said. A case was registered in connection with the incident and Mahendru and Singh were apprehended, the officer said. During interrogation, the accused said that there had been a heated argument between the three, following which Singh fired at Aashutosh with a country-made pistol, the officer added. The two then rushed him to a private hospital and made a false PCR call, the DCP said. The victim is unfit for statement and police has not found a witness to the case, she added. The reason for quarrel will be ascertained once the victim gives his statement, the officer said. One empty cartridge and five-live cartridges were seized from the spot, police said. PTI AMP AAR