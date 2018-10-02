scorecardresearch
PSUs hold cleanliness drive at offices, plants

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Steel Authority of India (SAIL) said Tuesday it celebrated 'Swachhta Hi Sewa 2018' campaignacross its plants and offices. SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary asked employees to participate voluntarily and actively in the promotion of cleanliness. In a separate statement, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) said that they organised 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan' Tuesday at its headquarters in Hyderabad. PTI RR SHW MRMR

