PTC India Financial posts 18% dip in Q2 net profit

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) PTC India Financial Services (PFS) Monday posted an 18 per cent drop in its net profit at Rs 49.72 crore in the second quarter ended September 2018.Its net profit was at Rs 60.37 crore in corresponding July-September period of 2017-18.Total income of the company, however, rose to Rs 353.53 crore in quarter ended September 2018-19 as against Rs 293.31 crore in same quarter of 2017-18, PFS said in a regulatory filing.Total assets of the company as on September 30, 2018 stood at Rs 13,043.29 crore.PFS is mainly engaged in the business of providing finance for energy value chain through investment and lending into such projects.Stock of the company closed 2.76 per cent down at Rs 15.85 apiece on the BSE. PTI KPMMKJ