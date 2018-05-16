PTC India Q4 net down 18 pc at Rs 64 cr

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) PTC Indias standalone net profit declined 18 per cent to Rs 64.37 crore in the quarter ended March of 2017-18.

The companys standalone net profit stood at Rs 78.77 crore in the corresponding quarter ended March 2017, a BSE filing said.

Besides approving the results, the board today also approved the dividend of 40 per cent (Rs 4 per equity share) on 29,60,08,321 fully paid up equity share of Rs 10 each.

The board further said that Pankaj Goel, senior vice president of PTC, during the discharge of his duties/ functions of finance department shall act as CFO till further orders from April 21, 2018.

Its total income from operations grew by 22 per cent to Rs 4,007.89 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 3,269.20 crore a a year ago.

The standalone net profit grew 9.74 per cent to Rs 319.20 crore in 2017-18 as against Rs 290.87 crore in the financial year 2016-17.

The companys total income from operations grew by 29 per cent to Rs 18,189.04 crore in 2017-18 as against Rs 14,074.83 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Power trade volumes grew by 18 per cent to 57.01 billion units in 2017-18 from 48.32 billion units in 2016-17. PTI KKS SBT SBT