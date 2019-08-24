PUBG debuts at IIT Roorkee, girls want to break 'male-dominance' myth

(Eds: Correcting typo in headline) Roorkee (U'khand), Aug 24 (PTI) Popular online game PUBG has officially made its debut at the annual sports festival of IIT-Roorkee, where students, especially girls, are enthusiastic and say they want to break the myth of it being a "male-dominated game".The event also includes online games such as Counter-Strike, NFS, indoor games like foosball, chess, carom. Outdoor sports like football, basketball, badminton are also drawing participants' attention during 'Exuberance', the annual fest organised by the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee's Department of Management Studies (DoMS)."My brother introduced me to the game of PUBG. Now, I am myself a PUBG enthusiast. I was so thrilled when I got to know that this game is a part of the sports fest," said Radhika, a first year MBA student and a participant of PUBG."Based on the usual notion it is thought that PUBG is dominated by male players only. I wish to change this belief by giving a tough competition to other players. I am excited and I am going to play to the best of my abilities," she added.Teachers also believe the inclusion of PUBG will help cultivate skills of multitasking, teamwork, focus and shrewd judgment. The sports fest is held within a month of the commencement of the new session and the event acts as an excellent ice-breaker for juniors and seniors in MBA, DoMS head M K Barua said."The plethora of events ensure that no student is devoid of the opportunity to display his sports skills. Hence, the aim of inculcating the competitive spirit in each and every student is successfully achieved," he said.He said to keep up with the current trend and to acknowledge the varied interests of students, computer and mobile games like Counter-Strike and FIFA have been elementary parts of this fest since last few years. "However, this year a special buzz has been generated with the introduction of PUBG in 'Exuberance', which saw frenzied participation from both boys and girls equally. PUBG asserts on the cultivation of multitasking and teamwork skills. It also helps in enhancing the ability of focus and shrewd judgement," Baruah added.The fest, being organised by the Sports Committee of DoMS, started on August 20 and will continue till August 28 at IIT, Roorkee. The free-to-play PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) has gained popularity among gamers in India. In the game, up to 100 players parachute onto an island and scavenge for weapons and equipment to kill others while avoiding getting killed themselves. PTI KIS KJ