Public grievances see eight-fold jump to reach 16 lakh: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Public grievances against various government departments has seen an eight-fold jump to reach an all-time high mark of 16 lakh, according to an official statement issued Tuesday.Addressing a function, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said one of the major achievements of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that the grievance cell under his ministry has become more active and vibrant.The minister said the number of grievances received has reached about 16 lakh per year now as compared to about 2 lakh per year in 2014, recording an increase of about 8 times, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said."This increase is due to the prompt and responsive grievance redressal mechanism," he said. The minister said the government has worked on the principle of 'citizen participation' and 'maximum governance, minimum government'. Singh was speaking after giving away awards to the select government departments for their efforts in timely resolution of public grievances during July-September 2018 quarter.The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), that issues Aadhaar, has been awarded in the category of government departments receiving over 2,000 public grievances.The Ministry of Textiles was honoured in the category of departments getting over 300 and up to 2,000 public complaints. The Department of Investment and Public Asset management has been awarded in the category of organisations getting up to 300 grievances from people, the statement said. PTI AKV KJ