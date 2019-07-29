scorecardresearch
Public Health dept's accounts officer arrested for taking Rs 3,000-bribe in Baran

Kota, Jul 29 (PTI) Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths arrested an accounts officer in the Public Health and Engineering Department for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 3,000 from a contractor in Rajasthan's Baran district on Monday, officials said. The accused had demanded the bribe for releasing security amount of Rs 3 lakh, which the contractor had deposited for getting a work sanction letter, they said. Shambudayal, 57, a resident of Baran, was arrested from his office, said Inspector, ACB, Baran, Gyanchand. The contractor Gulablal, a resident of Bundi district, lodged a complaint with Baran ACB on July 23, Gyanchand said. The accused accounts officer will be produced before the ACB court in Kota on Tuesday, he said. PTI CORR INDIND

