Public support strength of J&K police in fight against terrorism: DGP

Srinagar, Mar 12 (PTI)Public support is the strength of Jammu and Kashmir Police in the fight against terrorism, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said on Tuesday urging the force to further strengthen relations with the people."People repose faith in the men in uniform and we have to ensure that common people do not suffer while we deal with the anti social elements," Singh said during an interaction with police personnel at Awantipora in Pulwama district. The DGP said that the police have to act tough against the law offenders and at the same time have to ensure that law abiding people are given due respect. He commended the efforts of the J-K police saying that the force has gained professionalism and expertise in fight against the terrorism in the state. "Talented and young officers are leading the force for maintaining law and order in the state," he added. Singh emphasised on the importance of discipline and commitment and advised the personnel to exhibit exemplary discipline and professionalism. He also directed the officers to organise more police-public meetings saying that such sessions strengthen the bond between the two. Due to the dedicated efforts of the police, the trend of youth getting lured by militancy has considerably decreased, Singh said as he hoped that no youngster from J-K would join militancy in future.The top cop said that police is an important player in the democratic process and their responsibilities in the coming days will increase further as dates for the parliamentary elections have been announced. "We have to work tirelessly to ensure peaceful conduct of upcoming election. It has to be our primary responsibility to prepare conducive atmosphere on the ground so that people in large numbers take part in this democratic process without any fear," he added. PTI MIJ RHL