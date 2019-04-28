PUCL demands NHRC's intervention over prisoner's death

(Eds: Correcting typo in para 2) Jaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) The People's Union of Civil Liberty (PUCL) has demanded immediate intervention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) regarding the death of a prisoner in Rajasthan. PUCL state president Kavita Shrivastav has written to the NHRC chairman over the death of Mohammad Ramzan, 60, a resident of Mangrol town in Baran district. Ramzan, who died of multiple organ failure, was allegedly beaten on Friday by police personnel who were guarding him when he was admitted at a hospital in Kota. According to the police, Ramzan, an inmate of the Kota central jail serving a sentence for murder, died at the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) on Friday night after a prolonged illness. Shrivastav said Rizwan, the son of the deceased, had claimed that before death, his father had shown a video of him being beaten by the police. Rizwan alleged that the police personnel demanded Rs 500 to allow the family members to meet his father, she said. Shrivastav said the Kota superintendent of police had assured the family of an investigation by the judicial magistrate and removed the policemen involved in the incident. Family members of Ramzan had carried out a protest on Saturday as they accused the police of beating and thrashing him. PTI AGHMB