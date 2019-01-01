Puducherry welcomes New Year with fireworks

Puducherry, Dec 31 (PTI) Huge crowds of revellers, mostly tourists, thronged the Beach Road here to usher in the New Year.Fireworks lit up the sky, chants of "Happy New Year" filled the air and sweets were distributed as the clock struck 12.Police were deployed in strength and maximum vigil was maintained to prevent any untoward incidents.Main thoroughfares bustled with activity as vehicles lined up. Many gathered outside their residences and in balconies to witness the festivities.Senior officers, including Director General of Police S Sundari Nanda, monitored the traffic.Barricades were erected at various points.Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, accompanied by several legislators of the ruling Congress, visited the sea shore around midnight to greet the people and tourists on the occasion of the New Year.Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi had extended her greetings to the people. PTI CORR DIVDIV