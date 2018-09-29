Pulses end flat in tight movements

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) There was not much activity at the wholesale pulses market Saturday with prices moving in a narrow range on little doing and pegged at last levels. Traders said ample stocks position against lack of worthwhile buying activity kept prices steady. Following are today's rates (in Rs per quintal): urad Rs 4,000-4,950, urad Chilka (local) Rs 5,000-5,100, urad best Rs 5,100-5,600, Dhoya Rs 5,550-5,750, Moong Rs 4,900-5,400, Dal Moong Chilka local Rs 5,500-5,700, Moong Dhoya local Rs 6,000-6,500 and best quality Rs 6,500-6,700. Masoor small Rs 3,800-4,050, bold Rs 3,850-4,150, Dal Masoor local Rs 4,400-4,800, best quality Rs 4,500-4,900, Malka local Rs 4,550-4,850, best Rs 4,650-4,950, Moth Rs 3,800-4,200, Arhar Rs 3,650 and Dal Arhar Dara Rs 4,900-6,800. Gram Rs 4,050-4,150, Gram dal (local) Rs 4,200-4,600, best quality Rs 4,600-4,700, Besan (35 kg), Shakti bhog Rs 2,050, Rajdhani Rs 2,050, Rajma Chitra Rs 6,300-8,500, Kabuli Gram small Rs 4,800-5,600, Dabra Rs 2,700-2,800, imported Rs 4,700-5,100, Lobia Rs 3,400-3,600, Peas white Rs 4,300-4,350 and green Rs 4,500-4,600. PTI SUN KPS SHWSHW