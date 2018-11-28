Pulses end steady in thin trade

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The wholesale pulses market ended on a steady note Wednesday with prices moving in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at previous levels. Traders said ample stocks position against scattered deals kept prices steady. Following are the current rates (in Rs per quintal): urad Rs 4,550-4,750, urad Chilka (local) Rs 5,700-6,100, urad best Rs 6,300-7,500, Dhoya Rs 5,700-5,900, Moong Rs 5,300-5,900, Dal Moong Chilka local Rs 6,300-6,700, Moong Dhoya local Rs 6,600-7,000 and best quality Rs 7,300-7,500. Masoor small Rs 3,950-4,250, bold Rs 3,850-4,150, Dal Masoor local Rs 4,500-4,600, best quality Rs 4,650-4,700, Malka local Rs 4,650-4,700, best Rs 4,800-4,900, Moth Rs 4,600-4,700, Arhar Rs 4,550 and Dal Arhar Dara Rs 5,800-6,100. Gram Rs 4,700-4,725, Gram dal (local) Rs 5,200-5,300, best quality Rs 5,350-5,400, Besan (35 kg), Shakti bhog Rs 2,250, Rajdhani Rs 2,250, Rajma Chitra Rs 8,400-9,000, Kabuli Gram small Rs 4,900-5,200, Lobia Rs 4050-4100, Peas white Rs 4,800-4,850 and green Rs 6,500-7,000. PTI KPS DPL SDG SHWSHW