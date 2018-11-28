Pulses prevail steady on tight conditions

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Quiet conditions prevailed at the wholesale grains market Wednesday as prices by and large moved in a narrow range on alternate bouts of trading and pegged at last levels. Traders said adequate stocks position against restricted buying activity, mainly kept prices from consuming industries mainly helped barley prices to trade higher. In the national capital, barley inched up by Rs 10 to Rs 1660-1670 per quintal. Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal): Wheat MP (desi) Rs 2,550-2,700, Wheat dara (for mills) Rs 2,055-2,060, Atta Chakki(delivery) Rs 2,065-2,070, Atta Rajdhani (10 kg) Rs 270-285, Shakti Bhog (10 kg) Rs 270-285, Roller flour mill Rs 1,100-1,110 (50 kg), Maida Rs 1,190-1,200 (50 kg) and Sooji Rs 1,275-1,280 (50 kg). Basmati rice (Lal Quila) Rs 10,700, Shri Lal Mahal Rs 11,300, Super Basmati rice Rs 9,900, Basmati common new Rs 7,700-7,800, Rice Pusa (1121) Rs 7050-7075, Permal raw Rs 2,450-2,525, Permal wand Rs 2,550-2,650, Sela Rs 2,950-3,000 and rice IR-8 Rs 2200-2,225. Bajra Rs 1,600-1,610, Jowar yellow Rs 1,900-2000, white Rs 3,000-3100, Maize Rs 1,740-1,745, Barley Rs 2000-2025. PTI ADIADI