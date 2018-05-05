Pulses rule quiet in thin trade

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The wholesale pulses market ended on a flat note today, as prices continued to trade in a limited range on scattered deals and settled around the previous levels.

Traders said adequate stocks position against sporadic demand mainly kept prices unaltered.

Following are todays pulses rates (in Rs per quintal): Urad Rs 3,650-4,950, Urad Chilka (local) Rs 4,300-4,400, Urad best Rs 4,400-4,900, Dhoya Rs 4,800-5,000, Moong Rs 5,000-5,500, Dal Moong Chilka local Rs 5,600-5,800, Moong Dhoya local Rs 6,200-6,700 and best quality Rs 6,700-6,900.

Masoor small Rs 3,500-3,700, bold Rs 3,650-3,750, Dal Masoor local Rs 3,800-4,200, best quality Rs 3,900-4,300, Malka local Rs 3,950-4,150, best Rs 4,050-4,350, Moth Rs 3,600-4,000, Arhar Rs 4,000 Dal Arhar Dara Rs 5,500-7,400.

Gram Rs 3,750-3,850, Gram dal (local) Rs 3,800-4,200, best quality Rs 4,200-4,300, Besan (35 kg), Shakti bhog Rs 1,800, Rajdhani Rs 1,800, Rajma Chitra Rs 6,000-8,000, Kabuli Gram small Rs 4,000-5,000, Dabra Rs 2,700-2,800, Imported Rs 4,700-5,100, Lobia Rs 3,400-3,600, Peas white Rs 3,100-3,150 and green Rs 3,250-3,350. PTI SUN KPS SBT SBT