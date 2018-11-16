Pulses sowing down by 18pc so far in rabi season

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Area sown to pulses has fallen 18 per cent to 69.95 lakh hectare so far in the ongoing rabi (winter) season over the year-ago period due to less planting in Karnataka and Maharashtra, as per the agriculture ministry's data released Friday.Sowing of wheat, the main rabi crop, is also lagging behind marginally at Rs 51.63 lakh hectare so far in the rabi season of the 2018-19 crop year compared with 54.28 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.Sowing of rabi crops begins from October and harvesting from March onwards. According to the data, farmers in Karnataka have sown pulses in only 7.35 lakh hectare so far this season as against 12.98 lakh hectare in the same period last season.Northern and south interior parts of Karnataka are reeling under severe drought. These areas received deficient rains even during the kharif (summer) season.In Maharashtra too, farmers have planted pulses in only 5.62 lakh hectare so far this season as against 10.61 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.However in Madhya Pradesh, pulses was covered in 29.23 lakh hectare as against 30.9 lakh hectare in the said period. Total pulses acreage remained lower at 69.95 lakh hectare so far this season as against 85.32 lakh hectare in the same period last season. In case of wheat, farmers have sown the crop in 51.63 lakh hectare so far this season as against 54.28 lakh hectare in the same period last season. Area coverage remained lower in Punjab at 14.68 lakh hectare as against 17.58 lakh hectare, while in Haryana it stood at 5.54 lakh hectare as against 6.93 lakh hectare in the said period. However, in Madhya Pradesh, wheat coverage was higher at 19.01 lakh hectare so far this season as against 15.58 lakh hectare in the same period last season.Oilseeds acreage also remained lower at 46.85 lakh hectare as against 49.50 lakh hectare, while that of coarse cereals area was down at 16.27 lakh hectare compared with 29.74 lakh hectare in the said period.Rice was sown in only 6.41 lakh hectare as against 8.57 lakh hectare in the said period.In total, all rabi crops were planted in 191.12 lakh hectare so far this season, down from 227.41 lakh hectare in the year-ago period. PTI LUX LUX ANUANU