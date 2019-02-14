Pulwama attack: CCS to meet tomorrow to discuss security situation in J-K

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Cabinet Committee on Security will meet on Friday morning to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir against the backdrop of the Pulwama terror attack that claimed lives of at least 39 CRPF personnel, sources said.The meeting is likely to take place at 9:15 am on Friday, the sources said.The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is headed by the prime minister, defence minister, home minister, external affairs minister and the finance minister. The CCS takes decisions on matters related to security and strategic affairs. At least 39 CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, one of the worst terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years. PTI NAB PR PR ANBANB