Pulwama attack cowardly, govt will give befitting reply to terrorists: Tiwari

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari Friday termed the Pulwama terror attack cowardly and said the central government will give a "befitting reply" to the terrorists involved in the incident."I am shocked. I can't understand how should I stop my anger and tears? I pay my heartfelt homage to the martyrs," he said.Observing that the "cowardly attack is very painful", he said his party expresses full sympathy with the family members of the brave jawans."I fully believe that our government will give a befitting reply to the terrorists responsible for it and eliminate them," Tiwari said.A Jaish suicide bomber Thursday rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district killing 40 jawans.The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar. PTI VIT TDS DPBDPB