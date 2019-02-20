Pulwama attack: Haryana officials donate day's salary to kin of slain jawans

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) Officials of the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department have donated their one day's salary to the kin of the 40 CRPF personnel who died in the Pulwama attack.A cheque amounting Rs 45 lakh was presented to Haryana's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, O P Dhankar here, an official release said.The MLAs of Haryana Assembly have also decided to donate a month's salary to the families of those who died in the February 14 attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI SUN RHLRHL