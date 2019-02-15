Pulwama attack: JK guv directs enhancement of surveillance at all important installations

Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed immediate enhancement of surveillance and review of the security management of all important installations and establishments in the state in view of the Pulwama terrorist attack on Thursday in which 39 CRPF personnel lost their lives. "Such acts of terror will not deter the resolve of our security forces and the spirit of the people. We will finish these inimical forces to their last. The forces responsible for insurgency in the state are desperate and frustrated. They just want to prove their presence," Malik said. A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday, killing at least 39 personnel and leaving many critically wounded. The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The governor has urged all commanders of security forces to enhance surveillance on every front and directed the district and divisional civil and police administration to immediately review the security of all important installations and establishments, an official spokesman said. Malik has expressed sympathy to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of all the injured persons. PTI AB INDIND