Pulwama attack: One booked in UP for supporting incident, another held for objectionable remarks

Ballia/Shahjahanpur, Feb 16 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday booked a man in Ballia for allegedly supporting the Pulwama terror attack and arrested a person in Mau district for purportedly making objectionable remarks in connection with the incident on social media.Police in Ballia registered a case against the man under provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after his post on Facebook went viral. "Ravi Prakash Maurya, who claims to be a SP (Samajwadi Party) supporter on Facebook, has allegedly extended support to the act of the person accused of attacking the CRPF jawans in Pulwama. He expressed pride over the incident and also paid tribute," acting Superintendent of Police Vijay Pal Singh said. "Maurya's post went viral today, and the police immediately acted by registering a case under IT Act and the IPC against him. Efforts are being made to nab the accused person," Singh saidIn a tweet, the Mau police said a person has been arrested for allegedly making objectionable remarks on social media in connection with the Pulwama attack. "Mohammad Osama, a resident of Madanpura under Dakshintola police station (of Mau district) has been arrested for making objectionable remarks vis-a-vis the Pulwama incident. A case has been registered against him under the IT Act and IPC," the Mau police said in a tweet on Saturday.The statement was made on the social media Thursday evening, police said. In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many injured on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.In Shahjahanpur, a case was registered against a youth for writing 'Hindustan Murdabaad' in a Facebook post and posting a photograph of some people burning the national flag, a police official said."The case was registered against a youth, identified as Mohammed Farhan Khan, for writing 'Hindustan Murdabaad' in a Facebook post and posting a photograph of some people burning the national flag," Superintendent of Police, City, Dinesh Tripathi said.The youth, hails from the Shahjahanpur's Sadar Bazaar area, and efforts are on to arrest him, he said.In state capital Lucknow, the BJP's Uttar Pradesh media coordinator Rakesh Tripathi said, "It is very unfortunate that on one hand jawans are sacrificing their lives for the safety and security of the country, while on the other, there are some people who are eulogising Pakistan, while they are staying in India." The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated strict action against such persons, he said"It is also unfortunate that in the past, such persons used to get political patronage, but under the government of Yogi Adityanath, there is no room for mercy for such people," Tripathi said. PTI CORR NAV ANBANB