Pulwama attack: Pb to accord state funeral to slain CRPF jawans

Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) The Punjab government Friday announced that it would accord a state funeral to the four CRPF personnel from the state who died in the Pulwama terror attack, officials said.The Deputy Commissioners of the native districts of the slain CRPF jawans have been directed about the same and asked to arrange a Guard of Honour at the time of their cremation, a spokesperson of the Punjab government said.The four jawans from the state included Jaimal Singh of Dharamkot, Moga, Sukhjinder Singh of Tehsil Patti, Tarn Taran, Maninder Singh Attri of Dinanagar, Gurdaspur and Kulwinder Singh of Anandpur Sahib, Ropar, the official said. The Punjab Assembly Friday strongly condemned the terror attack and passed a resolution for adjournment of the proceedings of the House for the day. Around 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their bus. More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Latoomode in Awantipora in south Kashmir. PTI CHS VSD RHL