Pulwama attack perpetrators committed 'grave mistake', appropriate action will be taken: Jitendra

Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh Monday said the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack had committed a "grave mistake" and appropriate action would be taken against them.Forty Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district."Prime Minister Narandra Modi has assured the nation of appropriate action and those who indulged in such an act have committed a grave mistake," Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office said."Whatever action will be taken under the leadership of the prime minister will be in national interest," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Reasi district.He lashed out at Kashmir-centric mainstream parties and alleged that they indulge in selective criticism of security forces but their tongues flicker when it comes to criticising terrorists and Hurriyat leaders."It is easy to condemn BJP, which believes in democracy, and the security forces, which do not respond. NC, PDP and Kashmir-based Congress leaders did not speak a word against Hurriyat and their tongues waver in criticising terrorists," the BJP leader said.Singh said the true character of these leaders was revealed in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack and they had been exposed before the public.He said people of Jammu are peace loving but the terror attack boiled the blood of nationalists across the country."The people of Jammu faced the grave situation of 1990 with patience. They once again demonstrated patience despite the fact that the deadly attack boiled the blood of nationalists and the reaction was natural but they did not allow violence," he said.Massive protests rocked Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.