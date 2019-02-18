Pulwama attack shows time for talks over,hesitation to act against terror akin to encouraging it:PM

(Eds: Adding details ) New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Pulwama terror attack has shown that time for talks is over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday and said hesitation to take action against terrorism and those who support it is akin to encouraging the menace.Without naming Pakistan, Modi, after holding delegation-level talks with Argentine President Mauricio Macri here, said the world should unite to take concrete action against terrorism and those who support it.After the talks, the two sides signed 10 agreements in diverse areas like defence, nuclear energy, tourism, information and communication technology, and agriculture."I and President Macri agree with the view that terrorism is a serious danger to world's peace and stability. The cruel attack in Pulwama shows that the time for talks has passed. Hesitating to act against terrorists and their anti-humanitarian supporters is also equivalent to promoting terrorism," Modi said in a press statement in the presence of Marci .As the G-20 countries, it is also important that we implement the 11-point agenda of the Hamburg Leaders' Statement on countering terrorism, Modi said.Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir Pulwama district on Thursday.Condoling the death of the CRPF personnel, Macri, who arrived in India on Sunday, said India and Argentina must work together to fight the menace of terrorism.The two sides also released a Special declaration to fight terrorism.Referring to the defence cooperation agreement signed between the two nations, Modi said this will give new a dimension to bilateral ties.Speaking to reporters later, Jorge Faurie, Foreign Affairs Minister of Argentina, said the pact enables the defence companies of two nation to have better cooperation. Faurie said Argentina has expertise in areas like artificial intelligence and software. Argentina, Modi said, has strongly backed India's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), the Australia Group, and the Wassenaar Arrangement. Of the four groups, India has gained entry in three export control regimes, except the NSG.Faurie said it had always been supportive of india's entry to the NSG.Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to globalisation and reformed multilateralism, a joint statement said. Modi said India and Argentina have been cooperating at different international fora."They emphasised the essential role of the UN in maintaining global peace and security, promoting economic and social advancement and dealing with global threats and challenges. "They reiterated their commitment to intensify their dialogue in the United Nations and other multilateral organisations to address current global challenges such as climate change and to foster international and regional peace and security, as well as sustainable development," the statement said. The two leaders reaffirmed the need for a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, including its expansion to make it more representative, accountable, effective, and reflective of the geopolitical realities of the 21st century.India reiterated its support to the resumption of negotiations to find a solution to the sovereignty issue relating to the Question of the Malvinas Islands in accordance with the Resolutions of the UNGA and the Special Committee on Decolonisation. Argentina claims that the Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory in the south-west Atlantic Ocean, and what it calls as the Malvinas Islands stating that it inherited them from the Spanish crown in the early 1800s. Modi also welcomed Argentina's entry into the International Solar Alliance. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the growing economic and commercial engagement between the two nations and resolved to work together to further enhance and diversify trade and investment by eliminating impediments, facilitating greater market access and promoting trade and investment exchanges to fully exploit their economic complementariness, the joint statement said.The two sides agreed to further promote bilateral investments in sectors of mutual interest and agreed to expedite the signing of the Bilateral Investment Treaty and the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement between the two countries. Modi said India has set a goal that by 2030 at least 30 per cent of its vehicles will run with electrical batteries. Argentina is a part of the Lithium Triangle, and it has approximately 54 per cent of the world's lithium reservoir. This could be used in electrical batteries. "Our joint venture 'KABIL' has started discussions with Argentina for cooperation in the mining sector," Modi said.To improve connectivity, India and Argentina agreed to work towards early conclusion of an Air Services Agreement. The negotiations initiated for an MoU would facilitate a code-sharing arrangement between their airlines.