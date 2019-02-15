Pulwama attack: UP govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to families of slain CRPF jawans

Jaipur, Feb 15 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Friday announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a job to the family members of CRPF jawans from the state who were among the 40 killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.Five CRPF personnel were also injured in Thursday's attack, one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir, when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar.Soldiers Welfare Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the government stands with the families of the slain soldiers in the tough times.The state government will give Rs 25 lakh to the wives of martyred soldiers or Rs 1 lakh cash along with 25 bigha land or Rs 1 lakh cash with one MIG house, he said.Khachariyawas said Rs 3 lakh will given to the parents of martyrs, a job for wife or son or unmarried daughter, besides other facilities.Earlier in the day, the minister paid tributes to the martyred soldiers at Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the state secretariat. PTI AG DIVDIV