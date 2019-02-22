Pulwama attack: UP MLA donates one-month salary

Noida, Feb 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh MLA Dhirendra Singh, who represents Jewar assembly constituency in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Friday donated his one-month salary in aid to the families of soldiers killed in the Pulwama terror attack. Singh said he met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his 5 Kalidas Marg residence in Lucknow where he handed over to him a cheque of Rs 1.25 lakh. "It includes my one-month salary and other allowances as a member of the legislative assembly," he told PTI over the phone. Condemning the attack, the BJP MLA said several government agencies, private organisations and individuals have come forward in solidarity with the families of the 40 Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) soldiers killed in the February 14 suicide bombing. "To the same effect, it was decided on February 18 that all MLAs in Uttar Pradesh will contribute their one-month salary to support the families of the soldiers," he said. PTI KIS SNESNE