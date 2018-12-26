Pulwama chief education officer removed after complaint

Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) The Pulwama district chief education officer (CEO) was removed from the post following a complaint that he was continuing his services in two different departments simultaneously, an official spokesman said Wednesday."The government ordered immediate attachment of CEO Pulwama Mushtaq Ahmad Salroo, pending inquiry," the spokesman said quoting an order issued by secretary, School Education, A K Sahu.He said Salroo would remain attached with the directorate of school education. Soni Sanam, the principal in-charge of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Pampore, would hold the additional charge as the CEO Pulwama, he said."The action has been taken against Salroo following a complaint regarding continuing his services in two different departments simultaneously during leave period," the spokesman said, without elaborating further. PTI TAS AB TIRTIR