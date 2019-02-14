Pulwama terror attack act of cowardice: Shah

(Eds: Adding a quote) New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah termed the terror attack that killed at least 39 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday an "act of cowardice" and asserted that security forces would defeat those involved in such activities."Pained beyond words by the terror attack on our soldiers in Pulwama (J&K). It is an act of cowardice. My deepest condolences are with the families of our soldiers who have lost their lives. Our forces will remain firm against such acts of terror and defeat them," he said in a tweet.Shah said the Narendra Modi government, since it assumed power in 2014, had adopted a policy of "zero tolerance" against terrorism, adding that a befitting reply would be given to defeat such terror forces.At least 39 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Pulwama when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, one of the worst terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent years, officials said. PTI KR ASKRC