Pulwama terror attack: Families, villagers bid adieu to martyrs

Moga/Tarn Taran, Feb 16 (PTI) The mortal remains of two CRPF head constables, Jaimal Singh and Sukhjinder Singh, who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack, were consigned to flames with full state and military honours in their native villages in Punjab's Moga and Tarn Taran districts respectively on Saturday.Villagers gathered in large numbers at the houses of the martyrs and chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". They also raised anti-Pakistan slogans and sought strong action against the perpetrators of the attack.Head constable Jaimal Singh (44) was driving the bus which was blown up after a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into it on Thursday.His pyre was lit by his five-year-old son Gurprakash in Moga's Ghalauti Khurd village. Besides his son, Jaimal is survived by his parents and wife.Jaimal's family members have been struggling to come to terms with the loss. His wife and mother fainted when his mortal remains reached home.Jaimal had joined the CRPF in 1993. He last spoke to his wife on Tuesday night.Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and local Congress MLA Sukhjit Singh Lohgarh attended the cremation.Talking to media, Sukhbir said the whole country wanted that strict action should be taken against Pakistan for carrying out such barbaric acts.He also accused Pakistan of adopting double standards.On one hand, Pakistan's prime minister talks about Guru Nanak Dev University and on the other hand, such attacks are being carried out, he said.In Tarn Taran's Gandiwind Dhattal village, Sukhjinder Singh's family conducted his last rites.Sukhjinder's father Gurmej Singh and elder brother Gurjant Singh lit the martyr's pyre.He leaves behind his wife and a seven-month-old son. He had joined the CRPF in 2003 and was the sole breadwinner of his family.Sukhjinder (32) was posted with 76 battalion of the CRPF and had returned to duty on January 28 after a 40-day leave. He had promised to return after four months, Gurjant said.He added that Sukhjinder had planned to take a pre-mature retirement after completing 20 years in service and settle abroad.Punjab Cabinet minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, BJP leader Lakshmi Kanta Chawla, Rajya Sabha member Vijay Goel, MLAs from Tarn Tarn Dharmbir Agnihotri, Harminder Singh Gill, Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, Zira MLA Kulbir Singh, Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Sabrwal and senior CRPF officials attended the last rites.Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in the Pulwama attack, one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir.