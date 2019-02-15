Pulwama terror attack: FWICE, IFTDA to protest on Sunday

Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) In the wake of terror attack on a on CRPF personnel in Kashmir, 24 film associations including Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) and others will protest on Sunday at a suburban film studio.At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday. Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack."All major film bodies including FWICE, IFTDA, Allied Mazdoor Union, association of Cinematographers, make up men, costumes, junior artists, editors, fighters, dancers and others will participate in the protest that will be held on Sunday at Filmcity"Also, there will be no film and TV shoots happening between 2 to 4 pm on the same day in Mumbai," President of IFTDA, Ashoke Pandit, told PTI."We are inviting the film industry people to be a part of this protest in Mumbai. We will pay our tribute to the martyrs. The country is in pain, we all are hurt. The film industry stands by the side of our nation," Pandit says.According to Pandit, 25,000 to 30,000 people are expected on Sunday. PTI KKP BKBK