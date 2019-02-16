Pulwama terror attack unprecedented, response inevitable: Nitish Kumar

Patna, Feb 16 (PTI) The Pulwama terror attack was unprecedented and the prevailing mood in the country calls for stern action, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Saturday. Kumar was replying to questions from journalists at the airport here where three slain CRPF personnel -- two from the state and another from neighbouring Jharkhand -- were given the ceremonial guard of honour. "It was an unprecedented incident. Response is inevitable. Its nature and severity have to be decided. But the prevailing mood in the nation calls for stern action," the chief minister said. Mortal remains of Sanjay Kumar Sinha and Ratan Kumar Thakur, hailing from Masaurhi in rural Patna and Bhagalpur respectively, besides Vijay Soreng who belonged to Gumla in Jharkhand, were brought here in a special aircraft. Besides Kumar, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and leader of the opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Yadav were among those present at the airport to pay tributes to the slain jawans. "It is known world over that terrorist organisations are aided and abetted by Pakistan. The terrorists seem to be hell bent upon destroying the world with their activities. This cannot be tolerated. Two jawans from our state have lost their lives while another one is injured," he also said. "The state government will extend all possible assistance to the bereaved family members. In addition, to payment of ex-gratia that is normally paid to martyred security personnel, the state will bear the expenses of education and marriage of their children," he added. An official release added that in addition to Rs 11 lakh payable to next of kin of each slain CRPF personnel as per the state government's scheme for the purpose, an additional amount of Rs 25 lakh each will be paid from the chief minister's relief fund. Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Soreng was airlifted by a helicopter for his native place even as huge crowds gathered at Masaurhi and Bhagalpur where Sinha and Thakur will be cremated with full state honours. In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded, on Thursday. The Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack. PTI NAC SBN SMNSMN