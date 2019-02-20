Pune Chooses Sensus iPERL Meters to Deliver its Pioneering 24x7 Water Project

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, February 20, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Smart Water Technology will ensure continuous water supply and increased operational efficiency Sensus, a Xylem brand, has been selected as Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) technology partner to ensure the successful implementation of Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) innovative 24x7 water distribution project. Aiming to supply continuous water supply and significantly reduce water loss, PMC has invested in over 275,000 Sensus iPERL smart water meters to monitor, measure and manage activity across its network.As the first city in India to implement a programme aligned to the country's Smart City Mission, PMC was motivated by the exponential growth in its population over the last decade and subsequent strain on its water supply. In order to meet the growing demand and future-proof against a potential water crisis, PMC launched its water distribution project to ensure it could deliver continuous water supply to its inhabitants.Commenting on the deployment, Mr. V. G. Kulkarni, Chief Engineer, Pune Municipal Corporation, said, "We are extremely proud to be the first Indian city to deploy cutting-edge smart water meters. This is just the first step on our journey towards making Pune a more sustainable and self-sufficient city committed to conserving water. We are confident that Sensus is the right partner to ensure we achieve these goals."Pune plans to install more than 275,000 iPERL meters over a three year period, and aim to reduce its non-revenue water by half during this time. "The investment in smart technology presents a tremendous opportunity for PMC to gain an in-depth understanding of the network and respond accordingly to improve its performance," said Tom Mills, Vice President, Strategic Solutions at Sensus. "We are delighted to be working with PMC and L&T and hope other cities follow in their footsteps."About Sensus Sensus helps a wide range of public service providers - from utilities to cities and industrial complexes - do more with their infrastructure to improve quality of life in their communities. We enable our customers to reach farther through the application of technology and data-driven insights that deliver efficiency and responsiveness. We partner with them to anticipate and respond to evolving business needs with innovation in sensing and communications technologies, data analytics and services. Learn more at sensus.com and follow @SensusGlobal on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.About Xylem Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world's water challenges. The Company's products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Company's approximately 17,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all - that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at http://www.xylem.com.Note to Editors: Sensus recognises India is at the leading edge of smart city rollouts and as among the best markets to invest in the creation of robust, flexible, future-proof and sustainable smart water networks. Like PMC's 24x7 water distribution project, Sensus is keen to provide India with the right solutions and technology that are easily adaptable, enable data-driven decisions that plug water leaks, drive efficiencies in the network, ensure delivery of a 24x7 water supply and create sustainable and future-proof water networks. Sensus brings the unique experience and learnings from its successful execution of one of the world's largest smart water projects to date - The Thames Water Smart Metering Program. Thames Water is installing 3 million+ smart water meters to address the shortfall in water supply that is predicted in London, UK, by 2040. We remain committed to not just giving India the advantage of next-generation technology, but also support its growth. Source: Sensus PWRPWR