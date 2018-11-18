Pune court remands Varavara Rao in police custody till Nov 26

(Eds: Adds details) Pune, Nov 18 (PTI) Telugu poet Varavara Rao, accusedof having Maoist links, was Sunday remanded in police custody till November 26.Rao was taken into custody in Hyderabad on Saturdayafter his house arrest ended on November 15 and his petitionto quash the transit remand was disposed of by a court thereon November 16.He was brought to Pune on Sunday morning and wasproduced before District and Sessions judge Kishor D Vadane,who remanded him in police custody till November 26.District government pleader Ujjwala Pawar, while seeking police custody of 14 days, told the court that Rao hada nexus with top fugitive CPI (Maoist) operatives and wasactively involved in the procurement of arms and ammunition,recruitment of students and funding of Maoist activities.Rao, along with four other activists, was arrested onAugust 28 after the Pune Police conducted raids at various places in the country in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case.Police alleged that these activists had links with theMaoists, who backed Elgar Parishad event held in Pune onDecember 31 last year.The Parishad, police alleged, led to the violence at the Koregaon Bhima war memorial in Pune district the next day.The prosecution Sunday told court that charges relatedto "sedition and waging war against the state" have been added against all the accused arrested for Maoist links in connection with the Elgar Parishad.Government district pleader Ujjwala Pawar told courtthat Rao was directly involved in various Maoist activitiesright from "smuggling" arms and ammunition from Nepal andManipur as well as recruiting students for Naxal activitiesand aiding the "urban Naxal movement"."This is not an ordinary case. This is a case wherethe integrity and unity of the country is in danger and that is why Section 124 (A) (sedition), 121 (waging or attemptingto wage war ) and 121 (A) (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been added in the chargesheet," she told court.She also said the conspiracy was not limited to theElgar Parishad but to a larger one against the state andCentral governments.Pawar, while arguing before the court, reiterated thatpolice have intercepted an email communication between Raoand top CPI (Maoist) fugitive leader Ganapathy in which thelatter, while expressing concern after the first five arrests, had asked Rao how the letters were leaked.She sought police custody while citing that police,who have seized several "incriminating" documents, wants tointerrogate Rao.She also said the whereabouts of Ganapathy needs to beinvestigated and for that Rao's custody is important."Police wants to investigate Rao's role in mobilisingDalits through the Elgar Parishad and incite them against thegovernment. It also has to be investigated how the accusedwere trying to ensure the Bhima Koregaon caste violence issue kept burning," she told court.Pawar added that in the seized letters, there is ampleuse of code words which had to be investigated.While arguing before the court, defence lawyer RohanNahar said police did not follow proper procedures, andclaimed that Rao, who was already arrested on August 28, cannot be re-arrested again.Pawar refuted this and said procedures were followedproperly while taking Rao into police custody after housearrest. PTI SPK BNM KJ