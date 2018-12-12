Pune school lifts national crossword competition trophy; Delhi on second spot

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) DAV Public School from Pune Wednesday won a national inter-school crossword competition that spread over 41 cities in the last six months, officials said.The contest was inaugurated in July by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, who was then the governor of Bihar. Malik had said that navigating through everyday life is like solving a crossword puzzle and exhorted students to develop critical thinking."Omkar Joshi and Arghish Akolkar of DAV Public School, Pune lifted the National Crossword Champion trophy at the end of the three-day Grand Finale of the inter-school CCCC Cryptic Crossword Contest 2018," the organisers said in a statement.The final event was held at Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 at Delhi Cantonment here.Arush Utkarsh and Harshul Sagar of The Mother's International School, New Delhi, were adjudged the runner-up, followed by Rishabh S Vishwamithra and Aniket Bhat of St. Joseph's Central School of Mysuru at the third spot, it said. The grand finale was the culmination of the process that began with the launch of the annual event at the same venue, which was followed by preliminary rounds in 41 cities across the country, said a members of Extra-C, a Patna-based civil society initiative, which hosted the event. PTI KND KJKJ