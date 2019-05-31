Pune Student Takes Home Trophy for Young Chef India Schools 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, May 31, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The students and teachers of St Felix High School and Junior College are delighted and celebrating after their very own Aanishka Sarpal brought home the winner's trophy of the ninth IIHM Young Chef India Schools culinary competition. After several rounds of grueling competition, first in their schools, then their home states and finally at the All India level rounds, 10 cheftestants reached the ultimate decisive stage of the competition from where the lucky Aanishka won the crown of Best Young Chef India Schools. "It a wonderful feeling to have reached this stage and I am feeling excited, nervous and satisfied at the same time. The competition that we had here was tough, everyone was good and I feel ecstatic to have won from among so many participants. I just kept calm while cooking and focused on completing my dish and plating it before the judges within one hour and I feel satisfied that I could do it. It's something I will cherish all through my life," said Aanishka. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895744/Aanishka_Wins_Young_Chef_2019.jpg ) The ninth edition of Young Chef India Schools concluded on 18th May 2019, after more than six months of tough battle, four zones, and a whopping 28,000 students participating from leading schools across India. Organized by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), the final was held at IIHM Delhi, where a nail-biting exciting gripped the participants. After qualifying in the All India semi-finals, the top 08 finalists reached the Grand Finals. The All India rounds are being aired on Food Food Channel, the media partner for this grand event and the same can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuAz_m9tHTsInspiring initiatives - The Young Chef India story: YCI Schools is a culinary experience that completed its ninth edition this year, that was designed by IIHM for school students. Students get this platform to showcase their culinary talents and skills. The competition started in schools more than six months ago where students were selected to participate. After several rounds of cook-offs the competition culminated in the regional finals held at the respective IIHM centres. Later, the winners were selected from the respective department and participated in the All India finals. Judging: In each round, they were judged on various criteria. The cheftestants, due to their seniority, were judged on technique, culinary skills, hygienic practice, minimal waste and best use of ingredients, professional appearance, plating and of course, taste, variation and flavour of their dishes. A panel of distinguished judges were present to conduct the participants. The YCI Schools judges were:- Chef Shaun Kenworthy, the Culinary Director of IIHM and celebrity chef- Chef Abhishek Gupta, Executive Sous Chef, Leela Ambience Gurugram- Chef Sanjay Kak, Culinary Director IIHM Hotel SchoolLearning essential life skills: Young Chef India Schools is a unique initiative that attempted to impart essential life skills among the future generation. The culinary competitions also inspire these youngsters. "The Young Chef India Schools has been a pathbreaking initiative from the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM). Following on its heels we have come up with Young Chef India Junior for students between 9 to 13 years. This has been the perfect platform for youngsters to showcase their culinary talent. You never know, some of these young chefs might even surprise us with their hidden talents. More than that it will be a lot of fun as it will be televised so I think every child who wants to have fun with food, must join these amazing competitions," said Dr Suborno Bose, chairman and chief mentor of IIHM.About IIHM IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across ten national and international cities of Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Goa, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Bangkok and Samarkand with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. https://www.youtube.com/user/IIHMhotelschoolIn recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Young Chef Olympiad, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world to participate in the biggest cookery reality shows of all times. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Young_Chef_OlympiadThe institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times in 2019. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.Source: International Institute of Hotel Management PWRPWR