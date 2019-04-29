Punjab adds 4.68 lakh new voters to its electoral roll � � � � � � � Chandigarh, Apr 29 '

Chandigarh, Apr 29 (PTI) Punjab has added over 4.68 lakh new voters to its electoral roll in last three months."As many as 4,68,059 voters have been enrolled as new voters in the electoral rolls of Punjab since January 31 till April 19, 2019, Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said in a statement hereThe new voters enrolled during this period include 1,128 non-resident Indians of which 895 are men and 233 women, he said.Similarly, 2,20,886 male and 2,45,898 female voters have been registered themselves in electoral rolls, besides 147 new voters of third gender, he said. The CEO said out of total 2,07,81,211 voters in Punjab, 1,09,50735 are male and 98,29,916 are female voters. PTI CHS RAXRAX