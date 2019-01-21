Punjab Assembly Speaker serves notice to Khaira

Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh Monday served a notice to Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira for his disqualification from the state assembly. Khaira has been given 15 days to file his reply as to why action under the provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution should not be initiated against him, a spokesman said. "The Vidhan Sabha has issued a notice to Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira for disqualification under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India," he said. The notice was given to Khaira following petitions filed by Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and Harsimran Singh, a resident of Bholath. "In their respective petitions, they made references to the Speaker for Khaira's disqualification," the spokesman said. In case Khaira failed to give a reply within 15 days, it will be presumed that he has nothing to say in this regard, the spokesman added. In his petition to the Speaker, Cheema had said that Khaira had voluntarily given up the membership of the AAP and had floated his own political party 'Punjabi Ekta Party'. He had quit the AAP on January 6, six months after he was ousted from the post of Leader of Opposition of the Punjab Assembly. However, he had not resigned as MLA and had dared the AAP to get him disqualified. PTI VSD SNESNE