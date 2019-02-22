Punjab Assembly Speaker to seek legal opinion on Phoolka's resignation

Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh Friday said he will seek legal opinion on the resignation of Dakha MLA H S Phoolka as it was not in proper format.He was responding to SAD-BJP members, who sought to know the status of legislators who have resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), during the Zero Hour of the ongoing Budget session.SAD and BJP MLAs, led by Bikram Singh Majithia and Parminder Singh Dhindsa, sought to know the clear status of resignations of Phoolka and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.Phoolka, former leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly, had tendered his resignation as Dakha MLA in October 2018 over the alleged "inaction" by the state government on Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report on sacrilege incidents. The Supreme Court lawyer had quit the AAP last month.Khaira had also resigned from the AAP and floated his own party last month.Singh said he was going beyond the rules in replying to the query by Akalis.He said Phoolka was told that his resignation was not in the proper format."But he insisted that his resignation was as per format. So I am going to send it for legal opinion," the Speaker said.On Khaira's resignation, Singh said two to three registered letters for sending a notice to the Bolath MLA's address, seeking his response, were not received."We will now publish the notice and after that we will act as per law," the Speaker said.Not satisfied with the Speaker's reply, Majithia pointed out that when three AAP leaders, including MLA Master Baldev Singh, had resigned from the primary membership of the party, then how they could continue to be members of the House."There is a complete misuse of government funds as they continue to get government vehicles, salary and TA/DA," Majithia said.Singh asked the protesting Shiromani Akali Dal members to approach the court if they were not satisfied. PTI CHS VSD DIVDIV