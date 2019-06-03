Punjab assures 8-hour power supply to paddy growers

Chandigarh, Jun 3 (PTI) The Punjab government Monday assured eight hours of power supply on a daily basis to paddy growers in the state during the sowing season starting June 13. The state government also promised uninterrupted power supply to other categories of consumers. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday held a meeting with representatives of state-owned power utilities, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Punjab State Transmission Corporation (PSTCL), according to an official release. He directed PSPCL and PSTCL to ensure round-the-clock supply during summer and paddy season to all areas of the state. The power companies briefed Amarinder about the arrangements made for meeting demand of 14,000 MW, even though the demand was likely to be 13,500 MW, it said. The officials of the power companies informed that good level of water in dams would also help in more hydro generation from PSPCL's own hydel plants as well as that from Bhakra Beas Management Board. PTI CHS RUJ RVKRVK