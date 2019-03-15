Punjab: BJP forms committee to shortlist candidates for LS polls

Chandigarh, Mar 15 (PTI) Punjab BJP chief Shwait Malik Friday constituted a 15-member election committee for shortlisting names of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.Besides Malik, the committee also includes Union minister Vijay Sampla, party state general secretary Dinesh Kumar, national vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna, national secretary Tarun Chugh, former minister Madan Mohan Mittal and Kamal Sharma, among others.The BJP will fight the Lok Sabha polls beginning April 11 with its old ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).Of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, the BJP will fight on three seats -- Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur. The SAD will contest the remaining 10.Polling in Punjab will be held in single phase on May 19. The results will be announced on May 23. PTI CHS DIVDIV