Punjab BJP holds protests against Cong 'lies' on Rafale

Ludhiana, Dec 19 (PTI) The Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party held a protest here Wednesday against the Congress for allegedly "speaking lies" about the Rafale fighter aircraft deal. Activists of the saffron party led by Punjab BJP Chief Shwait Malik staged dharna and gheraoed the local office of the Congress near Clock Tower chowk here. They also raised slogans against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi is trying to befool people by raising illogical questions on the Rafale deal. The Supreme Court had also found no basis in the allegations over Rafale deal," said Malik while addressing the gathering. Malik demanded Gandhi's resignation from the party. The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for the procurement of 36 Rafale jets saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process". The BJP is holding press meets in 70 cities across the country to attack the opposition party against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's verdict on the controversial Rafale deal. PTI COR CHS CK