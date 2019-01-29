Punjab Budget Session from Feb 12 � PB-BUDGET SESSION Punjab budget '

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) The Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly will be held here from February 12 to 21 and the annual budget for 2019-20 will be presented on February 18, an official spokesperson said Tuesday.A decision to this effect was taken at the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here, he said.The session will commence with the Governor's address on February 12, while budget estimates for the year 2019-20 would be presented before the House on February 18, the spokesperson said. PTI VSD KJKJ