Punjab Bureau of Investigation to probe woman officer's killing case

Chandigarh, Apr 9 (PTI) The Punjab government Tuesday handed over the case of killing of a senior health official in the state to the director, Bureau of Investigation for a probe. The decision was taken in this regard by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after the family of the deceased official, Neha Shorie, met him here. On March 29, 35-year-old Shorie, posted as Zonal Licensing Authority with the Drug and Food Chemical Laboratory in Punjab's Kharar, was shot dead at her office by a man, identified as Balwinder Singh, who later attempted suicide.The officer's family requested the chief minister for transferring the investigation case out of Mohali district, as per an official release.Acceding to the release, the chief minister entrusted the probe to senior IPS officer Prabodh Kumar, director of the BOI and who has over 14 years of experience in working with the CBI on murder cases.Singh also asked the chief secretary to enquire into the alleged lapses in the issuance of the revolver license to the accused by the Ropar district police and the district magistrate. The chief secretary would also enquire into the subsequent sale of weapon to the accused by a Ropar based arms dealer.The chief minister made it clear that nobody would be allowed to interfere or intimidate any public servant in the discharge of their duties, and assured Shorie's family of justice.During the meeting, the family members expressed apprehension that there was a well-planned conspiracy which led to the killing of Shorie and requested for an in-depth investigation into the matter, as per the release.