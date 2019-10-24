Punjab bypolls: Cong ahead in 3 seats; SAD leading in 1

(Eds: updating) Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) The Congress was leading in the three seats of Jalalabad, Phagwara and Mukerian, while the SAD was ahead in Dakha in the bypolls to four assembly seats of Punjab, as per early trends.Congress nominee Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal is leading over his nearest rival and BJP nominee Rajesh Bagha by a margin of 6,821 votes from Phagwara seat, according to initial trends.From Mukerian seat, Congress candidate Indu Bala was leading by 2,684 votes against her nearest rival and BJP nominee Jangi Lal Mahajan.From Jalalabad, Congress candidate Raminder Awla was also ahead of SAD candidate Raj Singh Dibipura by 9,071 votes.Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali was leading by a comfortable margin of 6,477 votes over his nearest rival and Congress nominee Sandeep Sandhu from Dakha assembly seat, as per early trends.Counting of votes for the bypolls to four assembly seats in Punjab is underway, amid tight security arrangements. The counting began at 8 am, officials said. PTI CHS VSD TDSTDS