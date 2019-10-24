Punjab bypolls: Cong set to win 2, SAD 1

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) The ruling Congress is all set to win two seats, Jalalabad and Phagwara, while the Shiromani Akali Dal is also going to register victory over the Dakha seat in the Punjab bypolls, according to latest trends. There is a close fight on the Mukerian assembly segment between the Congress and the BJP. In Jalalabad, which is considered as an Akali bastion, Congress candidate Raminder Awla is way ahead of SAD candidate Raj Singh Dibipura by 11,252 votes. The Jalalabad seat fell vacant after SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ferozepur parliamentary segment in the Lok Sabha election. Congress nominee Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal is leading over BJP nominee Rajesh Bagha by a comfortable margin of 15,732 votes from the Phagwara seat, as per the trends. From Mukerian seat, Congress candidate Indu Bala is ahead by 2,164 votes against the BJP's Jangi Lal Mahajan. SAD candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali is also leading by a comfortable margin of 12,550 over Congress nominee Sandeep Sandhu from the Dakha assembly seat, as per initial trends. PTI CHS VSD HMB