Punjab Cabinet clears new building rules

Chandigarh, Mar 24 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, today paved the way for easing building rules to give further boost to the construction industry, while facilitating better urban planning and development in the state.

The cabinet stamped its approval on the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Rules-2018, providing for purchasable unlimited floor area ratio (FAR) for group housing, commercial, public office, hotel and industrial buildings, while increasing permissible FAR for residential development and educational buildings.

The new rules were drafted after taking suggestions from co-departments and general public on a draft uploaded in the public domain.

Relevant suggestions received were considered and duly incorporated in these rules, which will replace the Punjab Urban Development Authority Building Rules 2013, according to an official spokesperson.

Other key features of the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Rules-2018 include new provision for rental housing/hostel, dhaba, miniplex and multiplex, wholesale trade/warehouse/integrated freight complex, besides increase in commercial use in group housing projects from 0.20 per cent to 1 per cent of total area.

Apart from this, 5 per cent additional ground coverage has been permitted in the case of retail service industry, while ground coverage for commercial building has been increased from 40 per cent to 45 per cent, the official spokesperson said after the Cabinet meeting.

A new provision has been incorporated for orphanage home, old age home, childrens institute/school for mentally challenged or physically handicapped persons.

Under the amended rules, scrutiny for building plan approval of school or care centre for disabled persons/mentally challenged persons, orphanage and old age home would not be chargeable.

Besides, an additional 5 per cent floor area ratio (FAR) free of charge and 100 per cent exemption of building scrutiny fee has been allowed on submission of green building certificate.

The rules also have a mandatory provision for rooftop solar photovoltaic installation for electricity generation in buildings.

The spokesperson said that the provisions of the latest National Building Code-2016 have been incorporated in these building rules.

The Town and Country Planning Organization (TCPO) of India had framed Model Building Bylaws in 2016, and had requested all states to adopt and implement these, along with the National Building Code-2016.

Various organisations have also requested the state government to revise the building rules, taking into consideration the hardships faced by the owners of different categories of the buildings outside municipal limits and due to the technological advancement in building construction activities and construction material.