Punjab chief wildlife warden examining stuffed black partridge issue

Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) The Punjab chief wildlife warden is examining the matter pertaining to a stuffed black partridge brought by state cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu from Pakistan, for initiating appropriate action. The stuffed black partridge bird trophy was reportedly gifted to Sidhu by a Pakistani journalist when he had gone to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor last month. When Sidhu came back to India, he gifted the bird trophy to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who handed it over to the Punjab chief wildlife warden, asking if he could keep it or should it be given to be used for educational or wildlife awareness purposes.Meanwhile, two animal activists lodged a complaint with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, seeking action against Sidhu for allegedly possessing stuffed black partridge in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972."We are examining the status of stuffed black partridge under the rules of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972," Punjab Chief Wildlife Warden Kuldeep Kumar said Thursday."We are examining all circulars, guidelines and rules pertaining to it to reach any conclusion," he further said.Asked if his department would be checking any violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, Kumar said, "Naturally, we have to ensure the law of the land with regard to the Wildlife Protection is complied with."Asked if any explanation has been sought from the minister, Kumar said, "No such thing as of now. First, we will examine this matter." Different species of the Indian black partridge are covered under Schedule 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.When asked what would be the status of partridge brought from any other country, he said his department would examine the issue.Meanwhile, animal rights activist Naresh Kadyan Thursday again demanded that action be taken against Sidhu for the alleged violation of the Wildlife Protection Act. Kadyan alleged that Sidhu had violated the section 2 (hunting) and section 40 to 44 (declaration of animal trophy) of the Wildlife Protection Act.The activist further claimed that Sidhu had violated the Customs Act "by not declaring the bird trophy at Attari-Wagah border", alleging that the stuffed black partridge was "smuggled into India". Kadyan said he had lodged a complaint in this regard with the Ballabhgarh police station in Faridabad.Another Ludhiana-based activist Sandeep Jain, who has been demanding an investigation into the matter, said no transit permit was taken from the chief wildlife warden for bringing the stuffed bird into the state.Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Administration has told the Animal Welfare Board of India that the issue was inquired from the Punjab chief wildlife warden who said he was aware of the matter and the Chief Minister has sent the trophy to him for custody and appropriate action. PTI CHS SUN TIRTIR