Punjab CM admitted to PGI for removal of kidney stone

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here on Sunday evening for undergoing a laser procedure for removal of kidney stone.The procedure for removal of kidney stone will be performed on Monday and the 76-year-old chief minister hopes to resume work by Tuesday."Got myself admitted to the PGI Chandigarh today evening for removal of a Kidney stone, a simple laser procedure will be performed tomorrow morning & I shall be returning to my work by Tuesday (sic)," he said in tweet on Sunday.Amarinder Singh had undergone routine medical tests at the PGI on December 9 as a follow-up after a bout of viral fever a week before. Doctors at PGI had then said all the tests were normal and the chief minister had slight weakness as he was making a full recovery. PTI SUN VSD NSD

