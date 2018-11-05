Punjab CM asks police to remain alert ahead of Diwali

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday directed the state police force to remain on high alert ahead of Diwali festival on Wednesday, an official release said. The directions come a day after Army Chief General Bipan Rawat asked security agencies as well as the people of the country to remain vigilant during the ongoing festival season to prevent anti-national forces from succeeding in their nefarious designs. In the backdrop of recent attempts by Sikh hardliners, promoted by forces from across the border to foment trouble in the state, the Punjab chief minister reviewed the law and order and security situation at a meeting attended by Chief Principal Secretary to CM Suresh Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) Suresh Arora and DGP Intelligence Dinkar Gupta, among others.Amarinder directed the officials to ensure fool-proof security at all vital installations and other key places, such as crowded markets etc. and to maintain the highest level of security during the celebrations.The CM further ordered the police chief to crack down on, and to take immediate action against anyone found creating trouble in any way. It was the responsibility of the police to ensure safe Diwali for the people of Punjab, he added. Meanwhile, on the chief minister's directives, the Home department issued detailed guidelines for the District Magistrates to prevent any untoward incident due to sale or bursting of crackers during Diwali.The DMs have been asked to exercise powers under Explosive Rules, 2008 in a fair and judicious manner, said an official spokesperson, adding that as per as per these guidelines, crackers would be sold between 10 am to 7.30 pm till November 7.Temporary licences would be issued by the DM as per the directions of the High Court which is up to 20 per cent of the total number of temporary licences issued in the year 2016. The grant of issuance of temporary licenses shall be on the basis of draw of lots to be held by the concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs) themselves, and their power shall not be delegated to anybody else under any circumstances. Safety provisions will be ensured near the areas designated for sale of crackers and crackers won't be allowed to be sold near National or State Highways, railway tracks and crowded areas, as per the guidelines issued to the DMs. PTI CHS RHL